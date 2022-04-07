Bruce Willis, wife Emma pose together in an adorable snap clicked by daughter

Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming Willis enjoyed quality time together following the actor's aphasia diagnosis was made public.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Emma, who celebrated 13th wedding anniversary with Bruce last month, posted an adorable picture, which was clicked by their 10-year-old daughter, Mabel Ray Willis.

In the shared photo, Bruce, 67, and Emma, 43, were seen all in love together as they smiled at each other while sitting on a tree trunk in the woods. Sharing the picture, she captioned it, "Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat #offthegrid."

She also credited Mabel for capturing the adorable moment. Fans also flooded the comments section writing, "So beautiful. Love this so much. Thinking of all of you!"

Another fan wrote, "Sometimes off the grid is the place to be. Be well Willis clan."

Earlier, the Die Hard actor’s family shared that he is stepping away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia. Shortly after the announcement, Emma thanked fans for supporting them.

"Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help," she wrote in a post on her Instagram Story last week. "I'm grateful.