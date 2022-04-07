Kris Jenner under fire for alleged 'extreme photoshop' use to blur her skin texture

Kardashian fans have slammed Kris Jenner for her alleged ‘extreme photoshop’ use in an effort to blur her skin texture.

Kim and Kylie's mum Kris Jenner is under fire from fans who noted that in red carpet photos she appeared to have skin texture, while in others her skin was flawless.

The 66-year-old shocked fans with her new hairstyle, the Kardashian headlines got fans buzzing again. What looked like a red carpet photo of the reality star was posted on Reddit alongside a snap of her getting glammed with products from Kendall and Kylie Jenner's makeup line.

The thread, titled BEFORE Kendall and Kylie Cosmetics and AFTER, was full of fans slamming Kris for her egregious photoshop use and more.

Few fans noted that she looked great in the unedited photo. The Kardashian matriarch has been accused of photoshopping her photos in the past.

One commenter critiqued: "Wow the contrast between the first photo (where she looks good!) and the Barbra Walters Vaseline on the lens x 100,000 filter in the IG posts."

Another commented: "Her nose is collapsing in on itself."

A supporter commented: "And she does actually look good for her age in the first picture!" A second fan compared her to her mother, writing: "She looks like MJ with her new hair style and that's not a compliment."

However, Kris' new look left fans in shock as she uploaded videos of herself applying products from her daughters' cosmetics range.

She smiled for the camera as she put gloss on her lips, but all fans could focus on was her new hair cut. In the video, Kris appeared to be sporting a short bob with bangs.

The look is a major change from her usual short style, which she's been rocking for many years. Most were shocked by the change, while others appeared to really dislike Kris' new hair.

One user wrote: "Kris needs to stick to her signature hairstyle, not this mini lord farquad bob." Many others, however, loves the image refresh, calling it "cute."