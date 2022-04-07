Kourtney Kardashian reveals she was 'stopped' from marrying Travis Barker for real: 'it's not called fake married'

American TV personality Kourtney Kardashian was serious and wanted to get legally married to her fiancé Travis Barker in Las Vegas earlier this week.

The 42-year-old star revealed that she was 'stopped' from marrying Travis Barker for real in Las Vegas. Kourtney opened up about the issue on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night.

Travis Barker and his ladylove Kourtney Kardashian had a wedding ceremony at 2am on Monday morning following their appearance at the Grammys in Las Vegas, though it wasn't legally-binding as they didn't have a marriage licence.

During an interview with the Kardashian-Jenner family, talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, 54, said that fans hadn't been aware initially that Kourtney had only got "fake married".

Kourtney however disagreed with his phrasing, telling him: "Well it's not called fake married." She then explained the issue that had arose.

"There was no like possibility to get a marriage licence at that hour," she commented.

The host asked whether she had wanted to "get married for real," Kourtney responded: "We did. Yes. We just did it anyways. It's what's in the heart."



Kim Kardashian said: "Isn't everything 24/7 there?" Kourtney said she had thought that to be the case but claimed she and Travis weren't able to get a marriage licence then.



Kourtney's mother Kris Jenner, 66, and sister Khloé Kardashian, 37, admitting that they knew about the ceremoney.