David Beckham raises temperature in casual attire during Miami vacay

David Beckham is currently holidaying in Miami along with his wife Victoria Beckham ahead of their son Brooklyn’s wedding.

Pictures of the couple’s lavish holiday in Miami have taken the internet by storm.

Recently, the former professional footballer has left fans stunned as he sported a dashing casual look while lounging on his super-luxurious yacht on Wednesday.

David, 46, looked stunning in faded denim shorts and a white logo T-shirt as he enjoyed a relaxing time on the top deck of his £5million super yacht, named Seven.

Adding a pop of color to his casual ensemble, he paired a bright orange baseball cap, while he stayed barefoot on the yacht.

The footballer and his wife have been spending time on the yacht in Miami with their children Romeo, 19, and Harper, ten, ahead of Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz's wedding on Saturday.

As per The Sun report, David reportedly took part in designing the yacht, "(he) had a look around some yachts in the summer, and decided to treat himself.”

He also named his yacht after the iconic shirt number he wore for six years while playing for Manchester United, while he also wore the number seven for international games for England, a source told the outlet.