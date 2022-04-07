Sonakshi Sinha is a pure glam vibe in THIS green ensemble

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha set Internet on fire with her incredible looks from her latest photoshoot in Maldives.



The diva, who never fails to stun her millions of fans with her jaw-dropping gorgeous fashion statements, aced the photoshoot with her stunning style moments.



Taking to Instagram, the Dabangg actress shared pictures of her latest look in a sultry avatar.

She opted a gorgeous blue and green outfit for her ''Maldives Photoshoot'' as she paired the green top with a blue blouse.

Sharing the pictures, the Lootera actress wrote, "Where theres blue… theres green.”

In the pictures, the 34-year-old actress can be seen posing with the balmy waves of the sea.

Fans were blown away by Sonakshi’s beauty as compliments flooded in the comment section of the post.



