Khloé Kardashian says Tristan Thompson is 'great dad', admits he is 'not the one' for her

Khloé Kardashian is walking away from Tristan Thompson.

The 37-year-old and her serial cheater boyfriend have gone back and forth many times in their relationship, before calling it quits in 2021. The duo shares four-year-old daughter True.

"With Tristan, I did feel incredibly safe in the beginning and I felt really good for a time," the reality star tells Robin Roberts in new ABC News interview.

Kardashian added, "I still think he's a great guy, and he's a great dad. He's just not the guy for me."

"I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth and I was able to still have him in the delivery room," she shared. "So yes, it might have looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them."

Khloé's final breakup with Tristan came after he cheated on her with Maralee Nichols. The NBA player now fathers Nichols' baby boy.

"I think at the end of the day, all of us aspire to have blissfulness. We want to feel happy, we want to feel safe," Khloé speaks for herself and other Kardashian sisters.

In 2018, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned to her social media to address Tristan's cheating scandal.

"My only thought was about the birth of my daughter," Kardashian wrote. "I wasn't going to let ANYONE disrupt anything less than what she deserved. Joyous love. I chose to be mature & strong for True. I waited for this day for so many years! I know now, looking back that I was in shock because I couldn't believe that this would ever happen to me but I'm still very proud of myself for how I handled everything. True gave me the peace and strength I needed."