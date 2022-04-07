Kate Middleton ‘refuses’ to make things ‘too easy’ for Prince William: ‘On his toes’

File Footage

Kate Middleton reportedly worked ‘day and night’ to keep Prince William on his toes during the early days of their relationship.



This revelation has been revealed by royal commentator Katie Nicholl, in a 2021 Vanity Fair issue.

In the issue, Ms Nicholl recalled one of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s earliest encounters where she was dressed to the nines at a charity fashion show.

She wowed the prince that night, according to the expert, in her see-through dress and left Prince William whispering, “Wow, Kate’s hot!”

The expert also added how Prince William attempted to speak to Kate that night on multiple instances.

“It was clear to us that William was smitten with Kate. He actually told her she was a knockout that night, which caused her to blush.”

“There was definitely chemistry between them, and Kate had really made an impression on William,” she also added.

“She played it very cool,” the whole night because she “didn’t want to give off the wrong impression or make it too easy for Will,” the expert concluded by admitting.