Kim Kardashian ‘now over’ Kanye West drama: ‘Moving on’

Kim Kardashian breaks down her desire to move on and admits she is “very much over” the public drama that encapsulated her divorce proceedings from the rapper.

The KUWTK star made this revelation herself in a court document meant to expedite her single status.

According to People magazine, the document reiterated Kim’s struggle with Kanye and included a declaration where the reality TV star explained, “I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so.”

“Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.”

“I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.”

For those unversed, Kanye is now in complete radio silence and sources reveal he has been ‘getting help’ for ongoing issues that led him to make revelations against Kim and her new beau Pete.