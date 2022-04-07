Britney Spears launches scathing call-out against dad Jamie Spears: ‘It messed me up’

Britney Spears launches another call-out against dad Jamie Spears for the ‘abusive’ tactics he employed over her during the conservatorship rule.

The singer shared her candid qualms against the Spears name in an Instagram post.

The post included a picture of ‘The Wild Remedy’ book that discusses nature’s healing benefits and includes the caption.

It reads, “I have been so guarded the way my life has been the last 3 years … it’s been hard because when I start to really understand my real value …”

Britney even went as far as to admit, “It just gets harder because I’ve been kept from that !!!”

“The fragileness and being too guarded in my conservatorship is all I’ve known for so long …” she added.

“Change my way of thinking because God I’ve felt alienated and when my dad sent me to that place … It was honestly the worst thing anyone could have ever done !!!”

For the entire length of the conservatorship, “I was literally like a caged animal and I WILL SAY IT AGAIN … it really messed me up !!! =”

The post also included bits of positive self-talk and concluded with the words, “I’m learning way to free my mind and I am thankful for those times but I do know that I am not the only one !!! I look around and I literally see and feel the connection we need to have with people !!! I’m taking it day by day !!!”

Check it out below:



