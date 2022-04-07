Prince Harry appears in new video as he talks to Invictus Games 's Team GB

Invictus Games 's Team GB was surprised by Prince Harry when he appeared on a video link at the squad's final training camp.
The Prince, who lives in California, showed his support for the team representing the United Kingdom.
Next week the team led Rach Williamson will depart for The Hague.
Speaking to participants, the Duke of Sussex jokingly said, "No one's got any excuses for not being fit now, you've had two years to prepare!"
Thousands of people watched the video of Prince Harry's conversation with the players.
