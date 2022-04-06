Queen Elizabeth will only meet people in ‘living room’ as health worsens

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth is expected to start holding royal audiences exclusively from her living room as her health and mobility issues continue to hinder plans of the monarch going out more often.



In a video for The Telegraph, royal expert Camilla Tominey said that moving on, “more people are going to be coming to the Queen rather than her travelling to them.”

Tominey added: “I think we're going to see more of the Queen in situ, and she might get to where she needs to be in private and then be photographed on the spot.”

“That being said, we had some lovely photographs last week of an audience in her own living room. That's going to be happening more frequently now.”

The expert went on to share: “When it comes to the royal diary, they've got to prioritise quality over quantity.”

While the 95-year-old monarch will rest more now, for important events that are ‘sacrosanct’ in her royal diary, she will make exceptions; for example, her late husband Prince Philip’s memorial service on March 29.

Tominey explained: “Despite her own discomfort, she was determined to be there. Yes, concessions had to be made to ensure she was as comfortable as possible but it's these types of engagements she will move heaven and earth to attend.”

“The monarchy is changing before our very eyes and arguably that's no bad thing. What we think is the Queen isn't having health problems but mobility problems - she can't stand for long periods or walk for long distances and therefore accommodations are being made,” she added.