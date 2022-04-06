Prince Charles 'begged' paedophile Jimmy Savile for help in secret letters

File Footage





Prince Charles was in written contact with paedophile Jimmy Savile, and repeatedly sought his help to maintain the royal family’s public image, reported Mirror Online.

According to reports, Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales and future king of England, hand-wrote letters to Savile, who has since been revealed to be a sexual predator who used his power to assault youngsters.

Proof of Charles and Savile’s written correspondence was shown to the public for the first time in a TV documentary; Mirror reports that the letters were seen by both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

The letters reportedly involve Charles seeking help from Savile to try and improve the royal family’s public image at a time when the now-disgraced Prince Andrew and then-wife Sarah Ferguson’s PR blunders were proving to be a problem.

Savile then offered an ‘action plan’ to the prince, which was reviewed by the Queen and Prince Philip.

In one of the letters, dated 1989 and written after Prince Andrew’s dismal handling of the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103, Charles wrote: “I attach a copy of my memo on disasters which incorporates your points and which I showed to my Father. He showed it to H.M.”

The documentary, titled Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story, reveals that the paedophile acquainted himself with Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, through his work for Stoke Mandeville Hospital in the 1980s.