Sajal Aly, Saboor Aly melt hearts with THIS cute picture

Wednesday April 06, 2022
Sajal Aly and Saboor Aly wowed fans with their latest picture

By Web Desk
April 06, 2022
Pakistani celebrity siblings Sajal Aly and Saboor Aly have  set the internet soaring with their  picture on social media.

The Aly sisters recently struck a pose and left their millions of fans in awe as they stepped out to spend some quality time with fellow actress Sadia Ghaffar.

In the picture, shared by Galaxy Lollywood, Sajal, Saboor and Sadia are giving major 'friendship goals' to everyone while flashing their million dollar smile to the camera.

In no time the post garnered massive likes from the followers.

One fan wrote, The glow on Sajal’s face is back.”

Another commented, “ Precious smiles.”

For the unversed, earlier the Sinf-e-Aahan actress made headlines after her divorce with Ahad Raza Mir as they have reportedly called it quits after 2 years of marriage.