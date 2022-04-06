Pete Davidson bonds with North West as Kim Kardashian meets his family

File Footage





Pete Davidson was seen riding around on Sunday with his ladylove Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West, days after Kim reportedly met his family in New York.

Just days after Pete was spotted taking a ride to Scott Disick’s house in his ladylove Kim’s pink Moke, it has been reported that he got to take the ride out once again, this time with North riding beside him.

In a video shared by TMZ, Pete is seen driving around with North, Kim’s oldest child with estranged ex Kanye West. Also present is Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope Disick.

Pete, North, and Penelope reportedly took Kim’s pink Moke out on a Sunday for a drive around a gated community in Los Angeles for about half an hour before returning home.

Kim’s prized electric Moke was a present from her mother, Kris Jenner.