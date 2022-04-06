Prince Andrew could appear on the balcony at Queen's Platinum Jubilee amid backlash

If Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations go as planned Andrew would appear with other members of the Royal Family on the balcony.



There are speculations about Prince Andrew's appearance on the Queen's Jubilee and the Royal Family's famous balcony shot this summer.

Some royal experts think that the Duke of York's difficult phase has gone as the Queen has apparently forgiven her son by giving him spotlight at her husband Prince Philip's memorial service last month.

Prince Andrew was considered the Queen's favourite until he was stripped of his titles and patronages during the assault case.

He took the centre stage at his father's memorial, and he may also appear at the Queen's Jubilee and famous family balcony shot in June.

While, a large number of royal fans and experts believe that the Duke of York won't take centre stage at the Platinum Jubilee events as he is not a “good representation” of the Royal Family.

Andre was not present at Westminster Abbey in March for the Commonwealth Service which was attended by senior royals including Charles, Camilla, William and Kate. But, he took the centre stage at his father's memorial

Christine Ross, a co-host of the Royally Us podcast, previously claimed: “I know it must be difficult for the Queen because she was so fond of Prince Andrew but I don’t think that he's a good representation of the family with everything that's going on so I don't expect we’ll see him especially.”

The Queen and Royal Family received flak over the 62-year-old's appearance at his father's service weeks after paying a settlement to sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre.



However, majority of British public do not want Prince Andrew to play centre stage at Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, according to reports.

