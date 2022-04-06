Kourtney Kardashian ALMOST married Scott Disick during Las Vegas family trip

Kourtney Kardashian tried out a Las Vegas wedding once before!

The 42-year-old Poosh founder, who tied the knot with Travis Barker in Vegas this week, almost said her vows to father of her children, Scott Disick, in a similar ceremony 15 years ago.

During a family trip in 2007, Kourt and Scott decided to marry in the same chapel Britney Spears eloped and tied the knot with Jason Alexander.

"This feels really rushed but I guess I'm about to get married," Kourtney in a confessional

"I feel like we just woke up and haven't had a second to think about this," she added to the cameras.

A worried Kris, who also accompanied daughter Kourt to the trip, stopped the star from taking the rash step.

"This is wrong. You've got hot pink flowers, and you're standing under plastic roses. I know you," she began.

"It's not about the things. I don't mean to make it about that, but this feels wrong. You're rushing it. [Caitlyn] isn't here, your little sisters [Kendall and Kylie] aren't here. They would die if they thought they weren't your bridesmaids. Where is [Scott's] family? This is about family!" urged Kris before finally convincing Kourtney to change her plans.

"I think maybe my mom's right," Kardashian told the cameras.

"This feels so rushed and just not right. I never really thought about what my wedding would be but this is certainly not it," she declared.

Kourtney ended her on/off nine-year romance with Scott in 2015 over substance abuse.