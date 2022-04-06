Meghan Markle will subtly expose family members with Archetypes podcast

Meghan Markle is expected to discuss her 'thorny family issues' in her new podcast.

Meghan, who is all set to go solo with summer show Archetypes, is predicted to address her thorny relationships with father Thomas Markle.

Royal expert Neil Sean said on his YouTube channel: "Meghan does plan to introduce topics perhaps about motherhood, parenting and family relations which will be addressed head-on.

"While you will not actually be hearing her mention those problematic areas of her life, you will be able to decipher the bones of the conversation and more importantly, how she see the situation unfolding, whether she's given advice or discussing a topic related to something very similar.

"Of course, it does get her side of the story out while not addressing those thorny issues, particularly things like, where she hasn't spoken to her father in over four years.

"Perhaps she may do a special on father's or Father's Day.

"This way Meghan gets her voice out without actually upsetting anybody."

In the official trailer released ahead of the show, the mother-of-two is spotted saying: “This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us… but where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?”

The clip concludes with uplifting words: "This is Archetypes, the podcast where we dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back. I'll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives. And I'll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place."