Ranbir Kapoor’s uncle Randhir Kapoor may attend Ranbir and Alia’s wedding: Report

Ranbir Kapoor's uncle Randhir Kapoor will attend Ranbir and Alia's wedding: Report

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are making social media buzz because of their wedding this month.



Several close members of Kapoor and Bhatt clan will attend the upcoming wedding.

However, there is a speculation making surrounding Randhir Kapoor's, the Rockstar actor’s uncle, who was reportedly not happy with his nephew’s dementia statement while promoting Sharmaji Namkeen, presence at his big day.

The ETimes, while citing the source, has confirmed it that Randhir will surely attend the wedding.

In addition to Ranbir’s uncle confirmation, the insider also revealed to the portal that Brahmastra’s stars Ranbir and Alia will not have a reception ceremony at the end of this month as reported by other media outlets yesterday.

To note, the wedding festivities will begin on April 12 with a mehendi ceremony and will go for few days.

Reportedly, the reason to prepone the wedding is because of the Highway actress’ maternal grandfather’s health condition.

Interestingly, according to Filmfare, Alia will be filming for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani a day before the mehendi event.

The couple will tie the knot on April 14 as per India Today, in the presence of A-list guest.

Karan Johar, Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor are amongst others who have been invited to the occasion.