Rashmika Mandanna touches upon working with Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Animal’

South actress Rashmika Mandanna has voiced her excitement over sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.



The Pushpa actress is thrilled to be a part of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

In a recent interview with an Entertainment Portal, Rashmika said that it was a dream-come-true moment for her to have signed Animal. According to reports, the film will go on floors in the last week of April.



Talking about bagging the role, Rashmika said, "I am so thrilled, that the announcement is finally out. I had been waiting to tell the world about it, because not only is the story is so amazing but also the team I get to work with. It’s like a dream come true. I’m looking forward to this summer, and honestly can’t wait for the film to go on floors soon."

While speaking about her experience on hearing the official announcement, she said, "The announcement happened while I was on sets of Goodbye. The past few days have been truly overwhelming, as I can finally talk about Animal and other upcoming projects."



Rashmika has some big releases coming up like Mission Manju where she will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra. In Goodbye, the actress will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.