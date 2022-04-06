Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘secret’ supermarket date to ‘hide relationship’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly had a secret date in UK supermarkets, despite having to hide their relationship from the public during their earlier courting days.

The adorable moment was shared by Prince Harry during his appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

There he admitted, “The first time Meghan and I met up for her to come and stay with me, we met up in a supermarket in London, pretending we didn't know each other, texting each other from the other side of the aisles.”

“There's people looking at me, giving me all these weird looks, and coming up to me and saying 'hi’,” Prince Harry recalled of the moment.

“I texted her saying "is this the right one", and she said ‘no you want parchment paper’, and ‘I'm like where's the parchment paper?!’”

Before concluding he also added a short quip and admitted, “I had baseball cap on, looking down at the floor, trying to stay incognito. It's amazing how much chewing gum you see, it's a mess!"