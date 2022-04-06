Jemima Goldsmith congratulates ‘sensational’ Arooj Aftab for winning a Grammy

Jemima Goldsmith has congratulated ‘sensational’ Arooj Aftab for winning a Grammy.



Sharing the news titled ‘Arooj Aftab becomes first Pakistani singer to win a Grammy’, Jemima said, “Congratulations to the sensational @arooj_aftab on being the first Pakistani singer to win a Grammy” followed by numerous clapping hands emoticons.

Arooj Aftab won the prestigious trophy for her song "Mohabbat" in the Best Global Performance category.

The 37-year-old -- who has lived in New York for some 15 years -- has been steadily gaining global attention for her work that fuses ancient Sufi traditions with inflections of folk, jazz and minimalism.

"I am beyond thrilled," the artist told journalists backstage at the pre-gala ceremony, at which the vast majority of awards are handed out. "It feels great."

"I´ve been very nervous all day. And we´re off to a good start."