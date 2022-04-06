Jemima Goldsmith congratulates ‘sensational’ Arooj Aftab for winning a Grammy

Jemima Goldsmith has congratulated ‘sensational’ Arooj Aftab for winning a Grammy.
Sharing the news titled ‘Arooj Aftab becomes first Pakistani singer to win a Grammy’, Jemima said, “Congratulations to the sensational @arooj_aftab on being the first Pakistani singer to win a Grammy” followed by numerous clapping hands emoticons.
Arooj Aftab won the prestigious trophy for her song "Mohabbat" in the Best Global Performance category.
The 37-year-old -- who has lived in New York for some 15 years -- has been steadily gaining global attention for her work that fuses ancient Sufi traditions with inflections of folk, jazz and minimalism.
"I am beyond thrilled," the artist told journalists backstage at the pre-gala ceremony, at which the vast majority of awards are handed out. "It feels great."
"I´ve been very nervous all day. And we´re off to a good start."
Shawn Mendes talks about breakup with Camila Cabello and new song
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's headline-making Las Vegas wedding was 'just for fun'
Meghan Markle has been accused of being dishonest by a celeb astrologer
Meghan Markle could end up losing or settling the defamation case filed against her by sister Samantha Markle
Kim and Pete may get married anytime soon following in Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's footsteps
BTS' V and Jon Batiste enjoyed 'music, food, and good vibes' at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards