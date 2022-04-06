Constitutional crisis: SC larger bench resumes suo moto hearing

The Supreme Court of Pakistan larger bench resumes the suo moto hearing on the constitutional crisis in the country. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan larger bench has resumed the suo moto hearing into the case relating to the ongoing constitutional crisis in the country that emerged after the ruling of the NA deputy speaker and the subsequent dissolution of the lower house on the advice of PM Imran Khan on Wednesday.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Aijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam, and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel is hearing the case.

The top court is holding proceedings in the cases on a daily basis to decide the important case as soon as possible.

On April 3, CJP Bandial had taken suo motu notice of the constitutional crisis in the country, clubbing multiple petitions filed by various parties and the presidential reference seeking interpretation of Article 63(A) of the Constitution with it.

During Wednesday's hearing, the CJP said that the court would only determine the legitimacy of the deputy speaker’s ruling and wanted to see if it could be reviewed and nullified.

Rejecting the suggestion of the counsel for the PML-N on an in-camera briefing by heads of intelligence agencies on the alleged foreign conspiracy against the government, the chief justice had said the court did not want to interfere with the state’s affairs and its foreign policy.

CJP Bandial had said it had not been the judicial practice to interfere with the state’s foreign policy, adding it would be easy for the court to look into the matter in the legal and constitutional perspective. "The constitutional right could not be denied under the rules."

The CJP had said the process to form an interim setup had stalled and the court wanted to decide the case at the earliest. At the moment the focus of the court is on the ruling of the deputy speaker to determine if it could examine the decision of the custodian of the parliament, he had remarked.

The CJP had said the court would decide the matter in the light of law and the Constitution. At this, Justice Ijazul Ahsen had said the court could not decide the case in a hurry as important constitutional points were under review.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial had also sought minutes of the crucial session of the National Assembly which was held on March 31 to debate the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

He ordered Naeem Bokhari, NA Speaker Asad Qaiser’s counsel, to present the NA session’s minutes before the top court.

Later, the CJP adjourned the hearing of the case till 11:30 am on Wednesday (today).