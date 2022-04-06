Pregnant Rihanna unlocks new levels of ‘love and respect’ for her mother

Rihanna, who is expecting her first baby with beau A$AP Rocky, has said that she has unlocked new levels of ‘love and respect’ for her mother Monica Braithwaite due to her own pregnancy experience.



The We Found Love singer took to Instagram and shared her childhood photo with the mom to wish her on birthday.

Rihanna said, “Today is my Queen’s birthday!!! Being on the verge of motherhood, unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy in a way that I could never explain!.”

The singer went on to say “She’s the true MVP (most valuable person) and I wanna give her flowers every second I can! Love you mumzzzz!!! Happy Birthday! We gon celebrate on da link up!.”

US supermodel Hailey Bieber and thousands others have reacted to Rihanna’s birthday post for her mother.