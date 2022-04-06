Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker not ‘legally’ married? Insider spills

Sources reveal Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are ‘not technically legally married’, despite having celebrated a secret ceremony in Las Vegas.
This revelation has been made by insiders close to Page Six and according to their findings, “They had a ceremony, but on paper, it's not legal yet.”
The outlet also went on to say that the couple seems not to have applied for a marriage certificate yet.
This claim comes just days after it was revealed that the duo employed an Elvis Presley impersonator to officiate their wedding after the Grammys.
Not only that, they also seem to have barred the venue from taking any photographs, and instead had their security and pals capture the bid day.
The couple has been dating since December 2020 and confirmed their relationship in February of 2021, after getting engaged just eight months later.
