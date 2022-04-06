Queen Elizabeth is closely following news of floods in Australia

Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday offered condolence to the Governor-General of Australia over the devastating floods in Queensland and New South Wales.

"I have been following the news of the recent floods in Queensland and New South Wales closely and have been saddened to hear of the loss of life and the scale of devastation," the Queen said in a statement.

She said, "In the immediate response, Australians' resolute spirit and community mindedness has once again shone through. My thanks go out to the emergency services and many volunteers who have tirelessly assisted those in need."

Below is the full statement:



