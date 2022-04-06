Contrary to media reports, Prince Charles is more popular than Prince William

Almost half of Britons believe Prince Charles will do a good job as King, according to a new research conducted last month.

The research, conducted by Ipsos on 24-25 March, comes as the Prince of Wales, sees an increase in those who view him favourably since 2018, 43% now have a favourable opinion of him, up 11% in the last 4 years."

Ipsos is a multinational market research and consulting firm with headquarters in Paris.

The company was founded in 1975 by Didier Truchot, Chairman of the company

Prince Charles will become the king after his mother Queen Elizabeth, who recently named Charles' wife Duchess Camilla as the future Queen consort.

Charles' son Prince William is second-in-line to the British throne. Earlier, some British tabloids have been reporting that William is more popular than his father.