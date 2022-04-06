Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker 'not legally married', ceremony 'was for fun'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's headline-making Las Vegas wedding was 'just for fun' and the couple are not yet 'legally married'.
This comes just hours after news of the couple tying the knot started doing the rounds, however, a source close to the couple was quick to offer a clarification to Page Six.
“They had a ceremony, but on paper it’s not legal yet,” spilled an insider on Tuesday.
The claim is corroborated by the Clark County marriage licence and certificate records, which reveal that Kourtney and Travis never sought a marriage license to make it official.
Despite this latest bummer, fans of the couple will be delighted to know that the pair did, in fact, enjoy their faux wedding day to the fullest, complete with an Elvis Presley lookalike as an officiant.
Reports also suggest that the fact that the couple had a ‘wedding for fun’, a real one may soon be on the cards!
TMZ has even reported of ‘many further events with lots of fanfare’ being planned for Kourtney and Travis’ actual wedding. We’ll just have to wait and watch!
