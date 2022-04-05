Meghan Markle ‘dishonest in own way’, claims astrologer amid defamation lawsuit

Meghan Markle has been accused of being dishonest by a celeb astrologer, as she continues to battle it out in the courts with her half-sister Samantha Markle who’s filed a defamation lawsuit against her.
Talking on the To Di For Daily podcast about the lawsuit, renowned astrologer Emile Adame commented: “I have to be totally honest here, I feel that both women were dishonest in their own way.”
She went on to add: “So this is, you know, this is a he-said-she-said type of situation, whereas... it's got a greater effect on Samantha than it does on Meghan.”
“She (Samantha) is clearly not a famous person with the means that her sister has. But I do feel that she will be successful,” Adame further shared, predicting that the cards are in Samantha’s favour.
“Samantha has a large sum of money coming to her between this year and next year,” Adame concluded, explaining that the money could come either from a private settlement in the case or a win.
