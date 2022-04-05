BTS’ V meets Jon Batiste at 2022 Grammys, ARMY gushes over their friendship

South Korean band BTS delivered an electrifying performance on hit track Butter during the glamorous ceremony of the 2022 Grammy awards, held on Sunday night.

While the band didn’t score any big wins, singer V treated his millions of fans, the ARMYs with pictures and videos from the star-studded affair, which have gone viral on the internet.

In the pictures, Kim Taehyung aka V was seen setting major friendship goals with Grammy winner, Jon Batiste.

Batiste bagged five major awards at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Both Batiste and V shared fun photos and videos from their recent meet-up during the ceremony held in Las Vegas.

Having fun after the awards night, ARMYs were left in awe to see Batiste learning some Korean lines from V, in a video shared on his Twitter.

Posting the video, Batiste called the fun time as "Music, food and good vibes with my guy Kim Taehyung."

The Permission to Dance crooner also shared a couple of photos on his own Instagram account.

Moreover, BTS will now perform four concerts in Las Vegas. The septet will perform their show at Permission To Dance On Stage at the Allegiant Stadium from April 8 to April 16.