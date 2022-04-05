Kourtney's fans sympathise with her ex Scott Disick as she marries Travis Barker in Las Vegas

Kourtney Kardashian's fans feel bad for her ex Scott Disick as after she married her fiance Travis Barker early Monday morning.

Travis Barker and Kourtney reportedly got hitched at a Las Vegas chapel - just as Scott and Kourt almost did once upon a time, after the drummer performed at the Grammys.

Fans became concerned for her ex Scott Disick, as the two almost got hitched in Sin City years ago.



Scott Disick and Kourtney dated on and off for about a decade before splitting for good in 2016. The pair also share three kids – Mason, 12, daughter, Penelope, nine, and son Reign, seven – and many fans thought they'd eventually reconcile, but Kourt's latest milestone with Travis makes that unlikely.

Fans immediately became concerned for Scott following the news, especially as he and the mother of his children almost got married in Vegas years ago.



During an early episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, viewers watched as the pair made a last-minute decision to get hitched while out out in Sin City together, along with some of Kourtney's family.



As that day never came, and now Kourtney got married in Vegas with her new love, Travis, instead, fans have been feeling sorry for the father of three, with one tweeted: “Kourtney and Travis are married, who’s going to check on Scott????”

Another wrote: “Not Kourtney marrying Travis in a Vegas Chapel like Scott asked her to do a decade ago,” adding in a few crying emojis.

A third angry fan said: “So you mean to tell me Kourtney Kardashian married Travis Barker in Vegas without her family or their kids, but Kourtney got guilted out of marrying Scott Disick in Vegas because Kendall and Kylie wouldn’t be there????”

“Scott’s crying himself to sleep tonight because Kourtney finally got married,” one user speculated.