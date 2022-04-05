Courteney Cox tries viral 'Friends' filter in hilarious video, Jennifer Aniston reacts: Watch

Courtney Cox tried viral Friends filter in a hilarious video, also getting a reaction from Jennifer Aniston.

Taking to Instagram, cox who played Monica Geller in the mega-hot series from 1994 to 2004, dropped a video of her trying different filters from the sitcom.

"Who is that? Is that Monica? Not sure. This is one of the worst apps I've ever seen," she reacted putting on Gellar's filter on her face.

"Really? I don't look anything like Swimmer," she said after trying David Schwimmer's character of Ross Gellar.

Coming across the hilarious video, Mira Sorvino commented, "This is hilarious and almost as scary as Shining Vale!.

The video also received a reaction from Aniston who like the post following Manon Mathews' "dead" comment.

"Courteney Cox single-handedly keeping the friends fandom alive so true," one fan commented while another user wrote, "I don't know whether to laugh or be scared."