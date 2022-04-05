Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika to attend grand reception

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are among many other Bollywood stars who are expected to receive an invitation to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's grand reception.

The couple is all-set to take wedding vows in mid-April as the star-studded guest list for the reception has been revealed.

According to India Today, an insider has spilt to the outlet that Bollywood A-listers are expected to attend the function towards the end of the month.

"Ranbir and Alia's wedding reception will be a lavish affair. Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar have been invited to Ranbir and Alia's reception," the publication reported.

The outlet also dished on the wedding date while revealing, "Both the families have decided the wedding will happen around mid-April."

"This decision was taken based on Ranbir and Alia’s work commitments and the date picked by the family pandit," it added.