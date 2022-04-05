Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad spotted holding hands at airport: Watch

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan was spotted holding hands with his rumoured ladylove Saba Azad at Mumbai airport.

The couple was papped as they walked out of the airport hand in hand which made their fans sure of their romantic tie, however, neither of them have commented on their relationship status yet.

The Super 30 actor donned a white t-shirt with blue jeans and had his jacket tied at his waist whereas his girlfriend opted for a brown crop top which she paired with baggy jeans.

The speculations about their relationship started when they were captured at a dinner date earlier this year after which they were clicked at several occasions further fuelling the rumours.



The actor – musician also attended a lunch with Hrithik’s family in February 2022. Moreover, they are often seem to exchange admiring comments on their social media accounts.