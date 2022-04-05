‘Royal Family needs Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’: Royal source

File Footage

A royal insider has claimed that Meghan Markle thinks that the Royal Family needs her and Prince Harry to establish a better rapport in the Caribbean regions where republican sentiment is on the rise.



A source close to the couple echoed royal historian Dr Ed Owens’ comments that Meghan and Harry would’ve been a better pick for the Caribbean royal tour than Prince William and Kate Middleton in a conversation with Heat World.

“Meghan feels that she and Harry would have done a better job in the Caribbean and that the royal family need them,” said the insider.

The same source added: “They make it much more modern, which is what the family need. She feels they’ve been proven right that if they were able to be part-time royals, they would be able to specialise in this type of stuff.”

As for Dr Owens, he had said that Prince Harry and Meghan would’ve done better in the Caribbean “simply because Harry had built a good rapport already with Caribbean countries and Meghan is much better known in that part of the world.”

Meghan and Prince Harry are currently stationed in California after stepping back from the royal family in the UK.