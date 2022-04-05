Courteney Cox introduces candles and hand cream in her brand: ‘I'm so excited’

Courteney Cox, famed for playing the iconic role of Monica Geller in hit comedy Friends, launched her own line of candles and hand cream in her brand Homecourt.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actor shared her excitement with her 12 million followers as she announced the latest collection of her home cleaning brand.

She captioned the post, “I’m so excited to finally have my candles and hand cream out in the world.”

“I wanted the candle’s fragrance to be strong enough to fill a room and the vessel shape and color to go with any style,” the Shining Vale actor continued.

“The prototype was actually hand thrown in my backyard,” Courteney added. “I wanted to make a hand cream that was super hydrating without being greasy and with a beautiful scent.”

“We finally made it! I’m so happy with both…I hope you are too,” she concluded her post. “Go pre-order now”

In the picture, the actor can be seen lighting a candle in a cozy room as she donned a black and white hounds-tooth blazer. The next one features a candle and hand cream.

