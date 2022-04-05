Mark Ruffalo wishes his ‘science brother’ Robert Downey Jr on his birthday

Mark Ruffalo celebrated Robert Downey Junior’s birthday by sharing a throwback clip of him and his friend from the days of Avengers.
Robert, who is known for his role as Tony Stark (also known as Iron Man) turned 57 on April 4 and the Hulk actor took to Instagram to share a throwback clip of the two from their days promoting Avengers: Age of Ultron.
Mark, who called Robert his ‘science brother for life, wrote in the caption, “Wishing a happy birthday. Hope you enjoy your day Old Pal.”
On the work front, Mark is rejoicing the success of his new venture The Adams Project that is streaming on Netflix.
Meanwhile, Robert, on the other hand has several upcoming projects in the pipeline including Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and the HBO series The Sympathizer.
