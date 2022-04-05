Kim Kardashian meets Pete Davidson's close friends, family, reports

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are not keeping their romance under the folds anymore. The pair has reportedly taken things forward by introducing each other to their ‘close circles.’

A few sources close to the SKIMS founder told E! News that she has met some of Pete's inner circle while visiting his home in New York.

According to TMZ reports, the 41-year-old reality TV star accompanied the Saturday Night Live star on his film set.





"Pete was filming The Home for a few weeks in New Jersey and Kim came to visit in March," the source revealed. "They got to spend time with his grandparents and some of his friends."

Another source added that Pete "has loved showing her around Staten Island and his roots on a few recent trips," and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has enjoyed coming along for the ride.

"Kim has loved getting this inside peek into Pete's world and where he came from," the source said. "His family has been very nice and welcoming."

Meanwhile, the comedian, 28, has also developed strong friendships with his ladylove's family - Kris Jenner and sisters, as well as Scott Disick.