Britney Spears officially announces 'therapeutic' memoir: 'It's actually healing'

Britney Spears is all set to pen her life into a book, she confirms.

Turning to her Instagram on Monday, the 40-year-old shared a lengthy note leading up to the announcement.

"I want to address my recent post captioning my past ... to my understanding, to most it's confusing ... why express NOW ??? Well I'm writing a book at the moment and as it's actually healing and therapeutic... it's also hard bringing up past events in my life ... I've never been able to express openly !!!" confesses Britney.

She went on to add how she is more grown and mature to self-reflect on the tragedies of her past.

"I can only imagine that I do sound childish but I was extremely young when those events took place ... and addressing it now ... I'm sure it seems irrelevant to most and I'm completely aware of that !!! But instead of using my head ... I'm using the intellectual approach as Justin so respectfully did when he apologized to Janet and me ... although he was never bullied or threatened by his family ... he took the opportunity to apologize 20 years later !!!

She added: "Timing is EVERYTHING !!! Anyway ... I wanted to just let people KNOW I CARE !!! AND I'M SO SORRY !!! My mom and sister also did the "intellectual approach" in indulgence by writing their own books as I couldn't even get a cup of coffee or drive my car or really anything !!!

"I'm not the type of person to bring up UNCOMFORTABLE CONVERSATIONS well because it's just NOT RESPECTFUL ... but come on LET'S ACTUALLY TALK ABOUT IT !!!'

Britney's conformation comes after Page Six reported in February that the star has signed a $15 million deal to ink a memoir.