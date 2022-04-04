Queen Elizabeth’s support for scandal-hit Prince Andrew ‘not a good look’

Queen Elizabeth’s seemingly unwavering support for her scandal-plagued son Prince Andrew continues to draw the ire of royal experts, with one stating that his rumoured appearance next to her at Epsom Derby could be a ‘PR disaster’.
After the Duke of York featured prominently by the Queen’s side at Prince Philip’s memorial service, rumours of him planning a full public return have taken form.
Amid this, royal expert Natalie Oliveri told Australia’s Today Extra: “I think it could really backfire for the Royal Family.”
Oliveri further stated: “This is not going to be a good look if Prince Andrew does accompany his mother to the Epsom Derby later this year. It will certainly leave a lot of people angry.”
She went on to share how Andrew’s rumoured appearance at the Epsom Derby is more proof that he is “really trying to revive his ruined reputation.”
