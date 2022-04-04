Meghan Markle ‘treated Prince Harry’s family very poorly’: Political advisor

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s decision to move out of the UK and relocate to her hometown US with husband Prince Harry has earned the scorn of several experts, including former US political advisor Lee Cohen.



Talking to Express UK, Cohen blasted Markle for turning on husband Prince Harry’s family after they made her famous. He even stated that the Duchess of Sussex would’ve never become a household name had she not married the prince.

“They've earned my scorn because they've treated Harry's family very poorly... I don't feel that it's at all productive for them to be criticising the Royal Family,” he said.

Cohen, an expert on Anglo-American matters, also stated: “They got what they wanted so it is not right for them to be criticising the royal family… They stepped back; they have the notoriety already.”

Earlier, Cohen labelled Markel ‘laughable’ for sharing her views on the Afghanistan crisis, saying that her only credentials are as an actor, which means “she has zero subject matter expertise and can only offer her feelings on issues.”