Pete Davidson visits Scott Disick in Kim Kardashian’s lavish pink golf cart

File footage

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance is getting stronger with every passing day.

Days after the Saturday Night Live star shared a glimpse into his Kardashian-inspired closet makeover, Davidson was seen driving off the SKIMS founder’s luxurious pink golf cart.

Davidson visited new best friend Scott Disick in Kim’s American Moke, worth of $21,000. He dropped off pizza at Disick’s home.

Taking to Instagram Story, Disick, 38, posted a short clip, in which, Davidson was seen waving at the camera and saying, "See you later bro" before climbing into the Moke electric pink cart.

Disick replied, "Good to see you. Thanks for dropping the pizza off!" The King of Staten Island comedian stuck his head out the window and said, "Oh any time. Hey, have a good night, alright?"

As Davidson prepared to pull out of the driveway, Disick quipped, "Gotta love postmates!" prompting his friend to look up and laugh.

Davidson has built up a stronger friendship with Disick since he began dating Kim back in October. The best buddies recently hung out with friends last month for a "wild Saturday" which saw them lazing around on the couch and watching movies.



