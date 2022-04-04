Pete Davidson and Scott Disick make fun of Kim Kardashian's golf cart

Kim Kardashian gave Pete Davidson her favourite pink electric golf cart as the comedian drove to Scott Disick's house and teased the Kourtney's ex as 'Postmates' delivery.
The 28-year-old SNL star used the vehicle to visit Scott Disick, who didn't let him leave without a bit of teasing. 'Good to see you,' Scott tells Pete. 'Thanks for dropping the pizza off.'
'Oh anytime!' Pete says. 'Have a good night, alright?'
'Alright take care. Love Postmates,' Scott said, earning a laugh from Pete.
The comedian has been making headlines these past few months after striking up a romance with Kim following her guest hosting stint on SNL. His relationship with Kim Kardashian is going from strength to strength.
Kim Kardashian shares son Saint, six, along with eight-year-old North, four-year-old Chicago and two-year-old Psalm, with her ex-husband Kanye West who she's had a drama-filled relationship recently, though evidently they chatted at Saint's soccer game last week.
