Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif back to Mumbai after romantic getaway: Watch

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most talked about celebrity couple in the Bollywood and recently set internet ablaze as they returned to Mumbai from a romantic getaway.



In the photos clicked by paparazzi, the Dhoom star and Masaan actor were spotted at Mumbai Airport on Sunday night, walking hand-in-hand to the parking area.

Kaif was seen in a green attire which she complemented with black sunglasses. Her husband, Kaushal, on the other hand, was clad in an all-white outfit.





The photos of Bollywood's favourite couple soon went viral with fans showering their love on them.

One user commented, “Hottest Bollywood couple ever," while another wrote, “Perfect match."

Meanwhile, Kaif and Kaushal last week took to social media and posted swoon-worthy photos from their vacation.