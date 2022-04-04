Cardi B deletes her Twitter, Instagram accounts

US rapper Cardi B has deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts after she received backlash for not attending the 2022 Grammys.
The I Like It singer deactivated her social media accounts late on Sunday.
Cardi also confirmed it on Twitter before deactivating her accounts.
“I’m deleting my Twitter but On God I hate this …..fan base.”
Fans also cannot find her Instagram handle.
She had previously deactivated her Twitter in March 2021 and October 2020.
Cardi, whose song “Up” was nominated for Best Rap Performance at the awards show, had won her first and only Grammy in 2019 for Best Rap Album for “Invasion of Privacy.”
