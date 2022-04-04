Olivia Rodrigo crowned best new artist at the Grammy awards

Olivia Rodrigo was crowned best new artist at the Grammy awards on Sunday , according to Reuters.



The singer missed a chance to accomplish a rare sweep of the music industry's top four awards.



The 19-year-old, who performed her signature hit while seated on the hood of a white Mercedes on the Grammys stage, triumphed over Saweetie, Glass Animals and others to win the new artist accolade at the televised ceremony in Las Vegas.

"This is my biggest dream come true. Thank you so much!" she said as she held her trophy.

Rodrigo was nominated for the top four Grammys: best new artist and song, record and album of the year.

But she lost out on at least one of those categories when song of the year went to Silk Sonic's 1970s-inspired R&B song "Leave the Door Open." The group, the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak, performed the hit on stage to open awards show and returned minutes later to accept their trophy.