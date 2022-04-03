



Here's why Tom Parker listened to Oasis' track during his last moments

The Wanted singer Tom Parker's close friend revealed the reasons the late singer wanted to listen to Oasis' track during his last moments.

Parker, who was fighting with stage four glioblastoma since October 2020, reportedly took his last breath in the presence of his loved ones.

According to revealed details about the late singer's last moments, Parker's family members and bandmates Nathan Sykes, Jay McGuiness, Max George and Siva Kaneswaran accompanied him before he passed away on Wednesday, March 30.

Parker's close friend revealed that the singer who died at the age of 33 listened to Live Forever during his final moments.

"You might have thought Tom would opt for something by The Wanted but Oasis' Live Forever sums him up perfectly - he was a rockstar and that's how he wants to be remembered,” The Sun reported.

"It's a real anthem to strength and defiance and some of the lyrics speak to his struggle," the outlet reported. "Like the track says, Tom really will live forever in his children, his fans and his music.”