Kylie Jenner celebrates launch of new makeup line with custom made floral truck

Kylie Jenner is going all out to celebrate the launch of her new make-up line just days after she dropped jaws with matching outfits with Kendall Jenner.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 24-year-old beauty mogul posted two photos to give her millions of followers a glimpse into the promotions.

The photographs show a truck beautifully decorated with gorgeous purple flowers while the side of the truck read, "Kendall by Kylie Cosmetics."

"Brought the @kylietruck to @thegrovela to celebrate the Kendall x Kylie collection launching on April 6th!," the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum wrote alongside the snaps.

The mum-of-two announced Kendall x Kylie's collaboration after giving birth to her second child - a baby boy, with Travis Scott.

Jenner initially named her second baby Wolf following her announcement that they've changed the baby's name.

The couple also co-parents their four-year-old daughter, Stormi.