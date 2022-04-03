 
Sunday April 03, 2022
Kylie Jenner celebrates launch of new makeup line with custom made floral truck

Kylie Jenner recently announced 'Kendall by Kylie Cosmetics'

By Web Desk
April 03, 2022
Kylie Jenner is going all out to celebrate the launch of her new make-up line just days after she dropped jaws with matching outfits with Kendall Jenner.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 24-year-old beauty mogul posted two photos to give her millions of followers a glimpse into the promotions.

The photographs show a truck beautifully decorated with gorgeous purple flowers while the side of the truck read, "Kendall by Kylie Cosmetics."

"Brought the @kylietruck to @thegrovela to celebrate the Kendall x Kylie collection launching on April 6th!," the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum wrote alongside the snaps.

The mum-of-two announced Kendall x Kylie's collaboration after giving birth to her second child - a baby boy, with Travis Scott.

Jenner initially named her second baby Wolf following her announcement that they've changed the baby's name.

The couple also co-parents their four-year-old daughter, Stormi.