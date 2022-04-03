 Rihanna leaves fans spellbound with her causal appearance in 'Baby Daddy' t-shirt

Singing sensation Rihanna has once again appeared to be a true fashionista as she stepped out in a 'Baby Daddy' t-shirt with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood, California on Friday.
The pair — who are currently expecting their first baby chose casual outfits for their outing.
Rihanna, 34, donned a white T-shirt with photos of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on it that read, "Who Dat Is? Dat's Jus My Baby Daddy."
However, she accessorized the look with a gold dollar sign chain around her neck.
A$AP Rocky, 33, meanwhile, rocked a navy zipper hoodie, which featured reflective green and gray stripes on the sleeves.
The rapper and the singer also each sported white and green trucker hats with "AWGE" written on them — the name of A$AP Rocky's creative agency.
A source told PEOPLE that the couple "had an early dinner ... and left around 8." The insider added that they "held hands a lot and looked really happy."
