Blac Chyna vows to 're-focus' on lawsuit against Kardashians

Blac Chyna has vowed to re-focus on the lawsuit against her ex Rob Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner for 'hurting' her financially and emotionally.

Taking to Twitter, the 33-year-old shared her latest statement regarding the legal battle against one of the most influential families in the world.

"I plan to re-focus my attention on my trial against Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim, Khloe and Kylie which starts in 13 days," she wrote.

"When they got my #1 hit show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS," Chyna continued.

"I’m taking them to court to stand up for my legal rights and to be an example to my kids that 'what’s right is right, what’s wrong is wrong' And what they did was so wrong," the statement added.

"I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors - the lies that were told and the damage that was done. At the end of the trial, I’m going to be able to proudly tell King and Dream that I did everything I could to right the wrong that was done to me," she added.