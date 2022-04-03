Pete Davidson reserving space for Kim Kardashian in new closet?

File Footage

Kim Kardashian and beau Pete Davidson’s love language reportedly involves giving each other space, and by space, we mean closet space!



According to Page Six, Kim has had big hand behind Pete’s latest closet rehaul.

If that wasn’t enough, reports have also suggested that the Saturday Night Live comedian has reserved special space in his new colour-coordinated closet for his lady love as well.

Pete’s new closet space was designed by luxe organising company Spiff Organising, who took to Instagram to share a glimpse at it. They also mentioned that ‘there’s more to come’.

The reports come despite Kim’s estranged husband Kanye West’s repeated attacks on the couple, with the Donda rapper even going as far as depicting himself kidnapping and burying Pete in his music video for Eazy.

However, Kanye is now said to be reeling from his actions and working on developing a working relationship with Kim, despite her growing romance with Pete.